Gold prices up Rs 115 to Rs 39,017 per 10 gram

Gold prices on Thursday rose Rs 115 to Rs 39,017 per 10 gram in the national capital on firm global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

On Wednesday, gold had closed at Rs 38,902 per 10 gram.

"Spot gold prices for 24 karat gold in Delhi were quoted higher by Rs 115 up for the day on a weaker rupee and strong international prices," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

The rupee depreciated by 7 paise to Rs 70.97 during the day.

Silver prices also increased Rs 95 to Rs 47,490 per kg, from Rs 47,395 per kg at the close of the previous trade.

The US Federal Reserve has cut key interest rates in line with the market expectations. However, the Fed has signalled to halt further monetary easing, Patel said.