Gold prices tumble to 8-month low; fall 20% from record high

Gold prices in India tumbled to an eight-month low on Wednesday (February 17) as the precious metal extended losses for the fifth straight session today. April gold futures on MCX were down 0.31 percent to Rs 46,752 per 10 gram, a level which was last seen in June.

Global gold prices touched a two-week low as soaring US Treasury yields and strengthened dollar reduced its appeal. The fall in global rates, combined with an import duty cut of 10.75 percent announced in Budget 2021 led to gold becoming cheaper in the country.

On MCX, spot gold eased 1.46 percent to Rs 46,568 per ounce by 02:29 pm, while gold futures fell 0.72 percent to Rs 46,560. In the international market, spot gold eased 0.1 percent while US gold futures fell 0.4 percent to $1,792.60.

Analysts expect the price to go further under pressure in the near-term.

"Investors are eyeing rising yields and are hesitant to bargain hunting on the precious metals at the moment as yields may go further up in view of reflation hopes and the impending stimulus package,” DailyFX strategist Margaret Yang told Reuters.

The dollar index rebounded from a three-week low and benchmark US Treasury yields jumped to their highest since late-February 2020. Higher inflation boosts gold, but also lifts Treasury yields, which in turn increases the opportunity cost of holding bullion.

However, "deep corrections of (gold) prices due to short-term fluctuations are viewed as buying opportunities," Avtar Sandu, senior commodities manager at Phillip Futures, said in a note. Investors are also looking forward to the minutes of the Federal Reserve's end-January monetary policy meeting due on Wednesday.