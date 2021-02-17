Gold prices tumble to 8-month low; fall 20% from record high Updated : February 17, 2021 03:11 PM IST Gold prices in India tumbled to an eight-month low on Wednesday, as the precious metal extended losses for the fifth session on February 17. Global prices too touched two-week lows as soaring US Treasury yields and strengthened dollar reduced its appeal. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply