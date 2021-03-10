Gold prices tumble over Rs 11,500 from record highs; should one invest now? Updated : March 10, 2021 12:07 PM IST Vijay Bhambwani, head of behavioural tech analysis at Equitymaster expects gold to make new highs by end of 2022. Investors looking to increase exposure to gold can consider buying into the current correction, experts said. Published : March 10, 2021 12:07 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply