Gold prices in India are trading flat with a positive bias on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Wednesday following gains in international bullion prices amid coronavirus fears.

At 9:20 am, gold futures for April delivery gained 0.04 percent to Rs 43,759 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 43,740 and opening price of Rs 43,744 on the MCX.

"The sentiment for the yellow metal remains positive. The recent fall in global equities, doubts over policy stimulus from the US government and safe-haven demand may support gold prices," said Vipul Shrivastava, Research Analyst - Bullion & Energy, Religare Broking.

International gold prices rose on Wednesday, recouping some of the ground it lost a day earlier, as doubts regarding the US stimulus package dragged down Asian equities and US stock futures, and the dollar fell.

Spot gold was up 0.5 percent at $1,657.29 per ounce by 0054 GMT, having fallen about 2 percent in the previous session on hopes for global stimulus measures to shield the world economy from the effects of the fast-spreading coronavirus.

US gold futures slipped 0.08 percent to $1,659 per ounce.

"MCX Gold may find support at Rs 43,400 levels and resistance is placed at Rs 44,300," Shrivastava added.

The rupee opened gained in the early trade on Wednesday. It opened higher by 27 paise at 73.81 per dollar on Wednesday versus the previous close of 74.08.