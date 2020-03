Gold prices in India rose on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Monday after the US Federal Reserve slashed interest rates by a percentage point to a range between zero and 0.25 percent.

Weak Indian rupee against the US dollar also supported gains the yellow metal.

At 9:20 pm, gold futures for April delivery gained 1.78 percent to Rs 41,068 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 40,348 and opening price of Rs 40,982 on the MCX.

The Federal Reserve also announced that it will buy at least $500 billion of Treasury securities and at least $200 billion of mortgage-backed securities.

Easy money in the market in way of government stimulus is considered positive for the yellow metal prices, analysts said.

International gold prices jumped in early trade on Monday after another emergency rate cut by the US Federal Reserve, before paring gains as some investors sold the metal for cash amid a sell-off in equities.

US gold futures rose 2.02 percent to $1,547.40 per ounce.

The rupee opened 19 paise lower on Monday. The domestic currency started at 74.10 per dollar against the previous close of 73.91.

Meanwhile, silver futures traded 0.90 percent higher at Rs 40,850 per kg. The prices opened at Rs 40,962 as compared to the previous close of Rs 40,487 per kg.