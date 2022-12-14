English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV
Fifa World Cup

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homemarket Newscommodities News

Gold prices today: Yellow metal rate highest in 8 months even as dollar edges higher

Gold prices today: Yellow metal rate highest in 8 months even as dollar edges higher

Gold prices today: Yellow metal rate highest in 8 months even as dollar edges higher
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 14, 2022 11:46:05 AM IST (Published)

Gold prices today, December 14: On MCX, gold prices were up marginally by Rs 42 to 54785 per 10 grams, with an intraday high of Rs 54,890. This was the highest since March 31 this year.

The domestic gold prices were highest in nearly eight months on Wednesday even as dollar edged higher and oil prices fell in early trade. The gains come as investors awaited the US Federal Reserve's policy decision later in the day after softer-than-expected inflation data fanned expectation of a moderate interest rate hike path.

Recommended Articles

View All
Donald Trump Jr. says India is the second-largest market for luxury properties

Donald Trump Jr. says India is the second-largest market for luxury properties

IST3 Min(s) Read

Colgate's new CEO wants more Indians to brush regularly and change toothbrushes more often

Colgate's new CEO wants more Indians to brush regularly and change toothbrushes more often

IST3 Min(s) Read

FY23 subsidy is quite high, but farmers are a priority: Fertilisers secretary Arun Singhal

FY23 subsidy is quite high, but farmers are a priority: Fertilisers secretary Arun Singhal

IST9 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023: Will government abolish tax exemptions?

Budget 2023: Will government abolish tax exemptions?

IST2 Min(s) Read


On MCX, gold prices were up marginally by Rs 42 to 54,785 per 10 grams, with an intraday high of Rs 54,890. This was the highest since March 31 this year. Meanwhile, Silver rates jumped by Rs 178 to 68,953 per kg. Globally, Spot gold was little changed at $1,810.99 per ounce, as of 0322 GMT, after hitting a more than five-month high on Tuesday.
Follow Stock Market LIVE Updates here
The dollar also gained Tuesday. Around 11 am, the US Dollar Index Futures - Mar 23 was 0.05 percent higher at 103.623. With this, the rupee depreciated to Rs 82.62 against US dollar as oil rates fell.
Oil prices were down in early trade on Wednesday after industry data showed a surprise build in US crude inventories against analysts' forecast of a decline, reinforcing fears about weakening demand even as supply tightens. Brent crude futures dropped 19 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $80.49 per barrel.
Meanwhile, Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened higher on Wednesday amid positive cues from global markets. Investors globally keenly await FOMC decision scheduled to be announced later today.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

gold pricesilver price