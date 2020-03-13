Gold prices today: Yellow metal opens sharply lower on selling pressure

Gold prices in India opened sharply lower on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Friday amid selling pressure from investors. Sell-off in the yellow metal is seen as investors opt for profit-taking in order to cushion losses in other holdings, analysts said.

At 9:20 am, gold futures for April delivery fell 1.77 percent to Rs 41,460 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 42,206 and opening price of Rs 41,750 on the MCX.

International gold prices fell further on Friday and were on track to post their biggest weekly drop in nearly seven years, as a rout in global equities forced investors to cover margin calls. US gold futures fell 2.02 percent to $1,558.20

Recent measures by New York Federal Reserve to infuse liquidity also dragged the yellow metal prices, analysts said. The New York Federal Reserve has announced measures to infuse $1.5 trillion through new repo operations in a bid to supply liquidity to the financial markets.

A panic situation has led market participants to stay put on any investment and sit on cash. This has supported the dollar on lower levels, analysts added. The rupee opened lower against the US dollar at 74.41 per dollar as compared to the previous close of 74.22 per dollar.