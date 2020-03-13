  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Aviation ministry in talks with airlines about cancellation fee waivers
Asian markets plunge deeper
Brent crude set for worst week since 1991
Rupee recovers after slumping to record low
Home Market Commodities
Commodities

Gold prices today: Yellow metal opens sharply lower on selling pressure

Updated : March 13, 2020 10:14 AM IST

Sell-off in the yellow metal is seen as investors opt for profit-taking in order to cushion losses in other holdings, analysts said.
International gold prices fell further on Friday and were on track to post their biggest weekly drop in nearly seven years, as a rout in global equities forced investors to cover margin calls.
The rupee opened lower against the US dollar at 74.41 per dollar as compared to the previous close of 74.22 per dollar.
Gold prices today: Yellow metal opens sharply lower on selling pressure

You May Also Like

Market sees biggest intraday recovery; Sensex, Nifty up over 1% each

Market sees biggest intraday recovery; Sensex, Nifty up over 1% each

Over Rs 1,900 crore of state government, people stuck in collapsed Yes Bank, says Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur

Over Rs 1,900 crore of state government, people stuck in collapsed Yes Bank, says Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur

Closing Bell: Markets see biggest 1-day fall; Nifty ends below 9,600, Sensex crashes 2,919 points

Closing Bell: Markets see biggest 1-day fall; Nifty ends below 9,600, Sensex crashes 2,919 points

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement