Gold prices today: Yellow metal opens sharply lower on selling pressure
Updated : March 13, 2020 10:14 AM IST
Sell-off in the yellow metal is seen as investors opt for profit-taking in order to cushion losses in other holdings, analysts said.
International gold prices fell further on Friday and were on track to post their biggest weekly drop in nearly seven years, as a rout in global equities forced investors to cover margin calls.
The rupee opened lower against the US dollar at 74.41 per dollar as compared to the previous close of 74.22 per dollar.