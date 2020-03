Gold prices in India declined on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Thursday as investors opted profit booking at higher levels and await European Central Bank meeting for any announcement on rate cut later today.

At 9:10 am, gold futures for April delivery eased 0.20 percent to Rs 43,270 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 43,355 and opening price of Rs 43,302 on the MCX.

International gold fell with US gold futures trading 0.40 percent lower at $1,635.75 per ounce.

The rupee fell sharply to open at 17-months low at 74.25 per dollar on versus the previous close of 73.63.