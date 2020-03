Gold prices in India opened higher on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Tuesday on safe-haven buying as investors opted to stay away from risky assets.

At 9:20 am, gold futures for April delivery gained 0.25 percent to Rs 39,617 per 10 grams as against the previous close of Rs 39,518 and opening price of Rs 39,489 on the MCX.

International gold prices inched lower on Tuesday, following a meltdown in precious metals last session, as investors continued to sell assets across markets to keep their money in cash amid heightened panic over the coronavirus pandemic.

US gold futures is trading 0.86 percent higher at $1,499.35 per ounce.

The Indian rupee opens 14 paise higher against dollar on Tuesday. The currency started at 74.13 per dollar against previous close of 74.27.