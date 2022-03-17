Gold prices today: Yellow metal gains, may see selling pressure at higher levels

Gold prices jumped in the Indian market on Thursday even as global prices were steady on March 16 despite US central bank’s aggressive stance. The dollar weakened after the US Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 25 basis points in a widely expected move.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold contracts were up 0.61 percent at Rs 51,460 for 10 gram at 12:14 pm and silver was 1.32 percent higher at Rs 68,195 a kilogram.

In the international market, spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,920.45 an ounce. Earlier in the session, bullion fell as much as 1.2 percent to $1,894.70 as US treasury yields jumped following the Fed announcement.

Also Read:

Spot gold rose on March 16 after the Fed signalled that there might be uncertainty in economic activities because of the Russia-Ukraine war.

"Gold rose on Thursday due to short covering... as it was corrected by more than 7 percent in last 6 days from the high of $2070.20 per ounce levels," Anuj Gupta, VP-Research at IIFL Securities.

As per technical analysis, gold and silver charts were showing some profit booking and it may continue in bullions at higher side, said Amit khare, AVP- Research Commodities, Ganganagar Commodity Limited.

"Momentum indicator RSI also indicating the same in hourly as well as daily chart, so risky traders are advised to create fresh short positions near given resistance levels," he added.

khare suggests traders should focus important technical levels given below for the day:

"April Gold closing price (March 16) is Rs 51,147, Support 1 - Rs 51,000, Support 2 - Rs 50,700, Resistance 1 - Rs 51,600, Resistance 2 - Rs 51,800. May silver closing price is Rs 67,304, Support 1 - Rs 67,000, Support 2 - Rs 66,400, Resistance 1 - Rs 68,200, Resistance 2 - Rs 69,300."

The US treasury yields hit higher as Fed increases the interest rate for the first time after three years, which makes gold less attractive for the investors.

"Gold may see some selling pressure this week with an immediate support near Rs 50700 levels," said Ravi Singh, Vice-President and Head of Research at ShareIndia.

Singh recommends:

Buy Zone Above - Rs 51400 for the target of Rs 51,600

Sell Zone Below - Rs 51,000 for the target of Rs 50,700