Gold prices crashed in India on Saturday, tracking similar trends in global markets. On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for April tanked 4.25 percent or Rs 1,800 per 10 gram to Rs 40,416 against Friday’s close.

Silver prices also witnessed a plunge with futures on MCX tumbling 8 percent or Rs 3,679 per kg to Rs 40,460.

In global markets, gold tumbled as much as 4.5 percent on Friday, heading for its biggest weekly loss since 1983 as investors embarked on a selling spree to hoard cash and meet margin calls across other markets which have been battered by the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

According to analysts, investors are liquidating everything they could to cover losses in the wake of panic selling.

Earlier this week, gold had surged closer to a new high of about Rs 45,000 per 10 gram in India.

Equity benchmark indices, meanwhile, staged the biggest ever intraday recovery on Friday after hitting a 10 percent lower circuit for the first time since 2008 global financial crisis.