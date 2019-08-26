Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#EconomicRelief#IncomeTax
Gold prices today touch new highs on equity selloffs, silver rates at 3-year peak

Updated : August 26, 2019 12:13 PM IST

In India, gold futures rose 1 percent to Rs 39,196 per 10 grams in early trade.
Globally, spot gold rate jumped 0.9 percent to $1,539.70 per ounce as of 9.44 AM (IST)
Silver futures were up 1 percent at Rs 45,058 per kg
