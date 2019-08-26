Gold prices today touch new highs on equity selloffs, silver rates at 3-year peak
Updated : August 26, 2019 12:13 PM IST
In India, gold futures rose 1 percent to Rs 39,196 per 10 grams in early trade.
Globally, spot gold rate jumped 0.9 percent to $1,539.70 per ounce as of 9.44 AM (IST)
Silver futures were up 1 percent at Rs 45,058 per kg
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more