By CNBCTV18.com

Domestic gold prices gained on Tuesday with MCX gold futures climbing by 0.33 percent to touch the intraday high of Rs 50,600 per 10 grams. White metal future , rose 0.69 percent to Rs 53,759.00 per kilogram.

Meanwhile, the dollar index inched down 0.2 percent in initial trade after touching a 20-year peak in the previous session. As of 9.26 am (IST), US Dollar Index Future was up 0.10 percent percent at 109.625.

Ravindra Rao, commodity head at Kotak Securities, said, “COMEX gold trades higher near $1730/oz amid choppiness in the US dollar and bond yields post mixed US jobs report and positioning ahead of central bank decisions from Australia and European Central Bank."

Manoj Kumar Jain, Head-Commodity and Currency Research at Prithvi Finmart, said, "We expect gold and silver prices to remain volatile this week amid volatility in the dollar index but gold could test $1750 per troy ounce and silver could also test $18.50 per troy ounce levels again."

"We suggest buying gold above Rs 50,400 with a stop loss of Rs 50,220 on a daily closing basis for the target of Rs 50,720 and buying silver above 53500 with a stop loss of 52900 on a daily closing basis for the target of Rs 54,200," he said.

Early on Tuesday, Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 rose amid gains across sectors. Broader indices Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 mirrored the overall gains in the market, rising around half a percent each.

Equities in other Asian markets were largely in the green. Asian shares rose Tuesday morning after China pledged to make renewed efforts to boost its economy on Monday. However, Japan's Nikkei 225 slid 0.3 percent. Spot gold rose 0.4 percent to $1717.2 an ounce, Reuters reported