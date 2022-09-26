Gold prices drop sharply amid choppy trade as firm dollar takes rupee to new low

By Akriti Anand

Domestic gold prices dropped sharply amid choppy trade on Monday, September 26, even as the dollar remains sturdy amid prospects of further interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve. Even the Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened lower as the dollar index scaled a fresh peak since 2002.

On MCX, the yellow metal prices were down 0.07 percent, touching the intraday low of Rs 49,368. Minutes later, it gained 0.03 percent surging to Rs 49,415.

Meanwhile, in the initial trades, spot gold dropped 0.3 percent to $1,638.59 per ounce after hitting its lowest level since April 2020 earlier in the session. At the time of writing this report, spot gold prices dipped nearly 0.25 percent at around $1,640.

On Monday, the dollar index climbed to a fresh 20-year high, making the greenback-priced bullion more expensive for buyers holding other currencies. Around 9:56 am (IST), US Dollar Index Futures was up nearly 0.67 percent. With the strong dollar, the rupee depreciated by as much as 55 paise to a record low of 81.54.

Oil prices rose modestly in early trade on Monday after sliding to eight-month lows last week, weighed down by fears of sharp interest rate hikes globally. Brent crude futures rose as much as 0.4 percent to $85.4. WTI futures climbed 1.6 percent to almost $80 a barrel amid recession fears.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Sunday he still believes the U.S. central bank can tame inflation without substantial job losses, given the economy's continued momentum.