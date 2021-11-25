Gold prices today rally to Rs 46,625 per 10 gram; silver climbs to Rs 61,763 per kg

Gold rallied Rs 195 to Rs 46,625 per 10 gram in the national capital on Thursday in line with gain in international precious metal prices and rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 46,430 per 10 gram.

In the international market, gold trading in the green at USD 1,795 per ounce and silver flat at USD 23.65 per ounce. "Gold prices traded firm with spot gold prices at COMEX were trading 0.37 percent up at USD 1,795 per ounce on Thursday," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.