Gold prices today, November 29: On MCX, yellow metal rates increased by Rs 174 to Rs 52,347 per 10 grams.

Domestic gold prices gained on Tuesday after inching lower a day before. The gains were supported by a slump in the dollar index, while market participants awaited more clarity on the US Federal Reserve's rate hike stance.

On MCX, yellow metal rates increased by Rs 174 to Rs 52,347 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, silver prices saw nearly a percent increase too amounting to Rs 61,470 per 10 grams. Globally, spot gold was up 0.3 percent to $1,745.22 per ounce in the morning.

The rise in rates can be attributed to the US Dollar Index Futures - Dec 22 (DXZ2) slipping slightly by 0.05 percent at 106.148. Amid weakness in the value of the greenback against a basket of six peers, the rupee too appreciated by nine paise to 81.58 vs the US dollar on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, oil prices dropped in early trade on Tuesday, weighed down by concerns about slowing fuel demand in top crude importer China amid strict COVID-19 curbs . It surged later, reversing the loses from the previous session. Brent crude futures jumped almost two percent to $85.6 per barrel at the last count, rebounding from the 10-month low level hit in the previous session. WTI futures too rose 1.3 percent to $78.2 per barrel at the last count.

(With inputs from agency)