Gold prices today: Yellow metal rates inch lower as dollar gains on China COVID risks

Gold prices today, November 28: On MCX, yellow metal rates were down nearly 0.1 percent, dropping to Rs 52,475 per 10 grams.

Domestic gold prices inched lower on Monday as the dollar strengthened on safe-haven demand triggered by protests in several Chinese cities over the country's strict COVID-19 policy. On MCX, yellow metal rates were down nearly 0.1 percent, dropping to Rs 52,475 per 10 grams.

Meanwhile, Silver prices also slumped by 0.47 percent to Rs 61,386 per kg. Globally, Spot gold was down 0.4% at $1,749.00 per ounce, as of 0314 GMT.

The losses in metal prices were pushed by gains in the dollar index on Monday. Around 1 pm, US Dollar Index Futures was reeling 0.18 high 106.110. With this, the rupee depreciated to 81.77 vs the US dollar on Monday.

"Gold prices have been tracking the US dollar's moves closely, and increased uncertainty from the growing unrest in China seems to be underpinning the dollar this morning," IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong was quoted by Reuters as saying.

However, a fall in global crude oil benchmarks yielded support for the currency. Crude oil prices fell on Monday on unrest in China over COVID curbs. Brent crude futures were down 2.6 percent to $81.5 per barrel at the last count, the lowest since January 2022. WTI futures too slumped 2.8 percent to $74.2 per barrel at the last count.

Hundreds of protesters and police clashed in Shanghai on Sunday night as protests over China's stringent COVID restrictions flared for the third day and spread to several cities in the wake of a deadly fire in the country's far west.

Meanwhile, on Monday, China reported a fifth straight daily record of new local COVID-19 cases. Mega-cities Guangzhou and Chongqing are struggling to contain outbreaks while hundreds of infections were recorded in several cities across the country on Sunday.