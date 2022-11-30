Gold prices today: Yellow metal gains over Rs 200 amid pullback in dollar

Gold prices today, November 28: On MCX, yellow metal rates were nearly 0.4 percent (or Rs 203) down to Rs 52,511 per 10 gram.

Domestic gold prices were up for the second consecutive day this week as dollar eased negligible on Wednesday amid hopes around less aggressive rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve going forward. On MCX, yellow metal rates were nearly 0.4 percent (or Rs 203) down to Rs 52,511 per 10 gram.

Meanwhile, Silver prices gained nearly 0.3 percent, amounting to Rs 61,323 per kg. Globally, Spot gold gained 0.8% to $1,755.29 per ounce by 10:17 a.m. ET (1517 GMT).

The gain in metal prices was supported by a pullback in the dollar even as crude oil prices traded higher. Around 12:30 pm, the US Dollar Index Futures was reeling 0.12 percent lower at 106.635. With this, the rupee appreciated by eight paise to 81.64 vs the US dollar on Wednesday.

Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd, said gold has support at Rs 52,120-51,850, while resistance is at Rs 52,550, 52,680. "Silver has support at Rs60,450-59,780, while resistance is at Rs61,520–61,840," he said.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices surged on Wednesday , extending gains from the previous session. Brent crude futures jumped 1.1 percent to $85.2 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures too rose 1.1 percent to $79.1 per barrel at the last count.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 started Tuesday's session almost flat. The headline indices ended at record closing highs for the second straight session on Tuesday.