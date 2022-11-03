Cross
    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket Newscommodities News

    Gold prices slump as dollar gains after Fed hikes rates by 75 bps

    Gold prices slump as dollar gains after Fed hikes rates by 75 bps

    Gold prices slump as dollar gains after Fed hikes rates by 75 bps
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Gold prices today, November 3: On MCX, yellow metal rates were down nearly 0.5 percent to touch Rs 50,331 per 10 grams.

    Domestic gold rates slumped on Thursday as the dollar gained a day after The Federal Reserve pumped up its benchmark interest rate on Wednesday by three-quarters of a point for a fourth straight time.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    BYJU’S won’t shut down Kerala office and will retain 140 laid-off employees

    BYJU’S won’t shut down Kerala office and will retain 140 laid-off employees

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    Twitter blue tick: How Elon Musk's move to charge $8 a month has played out so far

    Twitter blue tick: How Elon Musk's move to charge $8 a month has played out so far

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    High fuel rates, easy loans and eased travel curbs — What will drive CV sales to one million by FY24

    High fuel rates, easy loans and eased travel curbs — What will drive CV sales to one million by FY24

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Ten reasons why this might be India’s breakout moment

    Ten reasons why this might be India’s breakout moment

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    On MCX, yellow metal rates were down nearly 0.5 percent to touch Rs 50,331 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, Silver rates also saw a decline by 1.05 percent at Rs 58,175. Globally, Spot gold was little changed at $1,637.20 per ounce by 0415 GMT, after falling 0.8 percent on Wednesday.
    The drop in metal rates was supported by a higher dollar. Around 11 am on Thursday, US Dollar Index Futures was reeling 111.815 after gaining 0.5 percent. With this, the rupee fell 10 paise from its previous close to 82.88 vs dollar on Thursday.
    Meanwhile, crude oil prices also declined following Fed's hawkish stance. However, supply concerns kept the downfall under check. Brent crude futures fell 0.5 percent to $95.6 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures were last trading 0.6 percent lower at $89.5 per barrel.
    Besides, Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 traded in the red on Thursday, tracking weak global as Fed spooked global markets.
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Dollargold pricerupeesilver price
    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng