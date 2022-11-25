Gold prices today: Yellow metal rates drop by Rs 33, Silver prices touch Rs 61,800

Gold prices today, November 25: On MCX, yellow metal prices slid by 0.06 percent to Rs 52,638 per 10 grams on Friday.

Domestic gold prices were marginally down even as the dollar retreated on a perceived dovish tilt in the US Federal Reserve's interest rate hike strategy. On MCX, yellow metal prices slid by 0.06 percent (Rs 33) to Rs 52,638 per 10 grams on Friday. Meanwhile, Silver prices eased by Rs 153 to Rs 61,840 per kg.

Globally, Spot gold gained 0.3 percent to $1,760.15 per ounce by 0413 GMT, having risen 0.6 percent so far this week.

Besides, the US Dollar Index Futures - Dec 22 was trading 0.02 percent lower at 105.748. The dollar's retracement has kept gold well-supported as "the slower pace of rate outlook is being looked upon as a sign of peak hawkishness to further unwind the bearish positioning in the yellow metal built up since the start of the year," IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong was quoted by Reuters as saying.

Meanwhile, the rupee depreciated to 81.67 vs dollar on Friday amid gain in global crude oil prices. Brent crude futures were up 0.3 percent to $85.4 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures were up 0.3 percent at $78.2 per barrel at the last count.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 began the first session of December series with minor gains on Friday. The indices ended at record closing highs in the previous session.