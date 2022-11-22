Gold prices today: On MCX, yellow metal rates increased negligibly by 0.3 percent Rs 52,451. per 10 grams.

Domestic gold prices gained on Tuesday as the dollar eased, with the focus turning to the minutes from the US Federal Reserve's November meeting for clues on future rate hikes.

On MCX, yellow metal rates increased negligibly by 0.3 percent Rs 52,451. per 10 grams. Meanwhile, Silver prices hiked by nearly 1 percent to 61,149 per Kg. Globally, spot gold rose 0.4 percent to $1,745.13 per ounce, as of 0433 GMT.

The gain in metal prices came as the dollar slumped on Tuesday. Around 11 am, US Dollar Index Futures - Dec 22 was down 0.11 percent at 107.612. With this, the rupee appreciated by 12 paise from its previous close to 81.72 vs US dollar on Tuesday.

Besides, crude oil prices also rose day after Saudi Arabia denied a media report that it was discussing an increase in oil supply with OPEC and its allies. Brent crude futures rose 0.5 percent to $87.9 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures increased 0.4 percent to $80.3 per barrel at the last count.

Moreover, Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 started the session largely unchanged on Tuesday amid mixed global cues.