Gold prices today, November 21: On MCX, yellow metal rates were down negligibly down by 0.03 percent at Rs 52,570 per 10 grams on Monday.

Domestic gold prices opened marginally lower on Monday as the dollar ticked higher while traders awaited further cues on central banks' interest rates strategy.

On MCX, yellow metal rates were down negligibly down by 0.03 percent at Rs 52,570 per 10 grams on Monday. Meanwhile, Silver prices also slumped by 0.53 percent or Rs 321 to touch the cost of Rs 60,554 per kg. Globally, Spot gold fell 0.3 percent to $1,744.38 per ounce by 0217 GMT. US gold futures shed 0.5 percent to $1,746.30.

The drop in metal rates was witnessed as the dollar inched negligibly higher on Monday. Around 10 am, US Dollar Index Futures - Dec 22 was up 0.35 percent at 107.200. With this, the rupee depreciated by 16 paise from its previous close to 81.85 vs US dollar.

Meanwhile, oil prices hovered near two-month lows on Monday. Brent crude futures were down 1.1 percent at $86.7 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures were also trading 0.9 percent lower at $70.4 per barrel.