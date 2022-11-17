    English
    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    Homemarket Newscommodities News

    Gold prices today: Yellow metal rates slide first time in one week as dollar remains firm

    Gold prices today: Yellow metal rates slide first time in one week as dollar remains firm

    Gold prices today: Yellow metal rates slide first time in one week as dollar remains firm
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Gold prices today, November 17: On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), yellow metal prices were down nearly 0.5 percent, declining by Rs 246 to touch the cost of Rs 52,816 per 10 grams.

    Domestic gold prices slumped for the first time this week as dollar remained firm on Thursday after the market focus shifted from global tensions to the Federal Reserve's interest rate strategy.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Jet Airways’ re-launch: Standoff over PF and gratuity dues

    Jet Airways’ re-launch: Standoff over PF and gratuity dues

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Metaverse impact on Asian GDP could hit $1.4 trillion by 2035: Deloitte

    Metaverse impact on Asian GDP could hit $1.4 trillion by 2035: Deloitte

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Amazon employees on the edge as rumours of these teams getting axed spread on social media apps

    Amazon employees on the edge as rumours of these teams getting axed spread on social media apps

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    How did pharma companies fare in US in the September quarter

    How did pharma companies fare in US in the September quarter

    IST3 Min(s) Read


    On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), yellow metal prices were down nearly 0.5 percent, declining by Rs 246 to touch the cost of Rs 52,816 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, Silver rates were down by nearly 1 percent to Rs 61400 per kg. Globally, Spot gold edged 0.3 percent lower to $1,773.13 per ounce by 2:08 pm ET (1908 GMT).
    Catch latest market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
    The gold and silver rates opened lower as dollar gained in the early trade. Around 11 am on Wednesday, US Dollar Index Futures - Dec 22 was up by nearly 0.2 percent at 106.350. With this, the rupee depreciated by 34 paise from its previous close to 81.64 vs US dollar on Thursday.
    Crude oil prices also fell as concerns over geopolitical tensions eased and rising COVID-19 cases in China fueled demand worries. Brent crude futures were down 1.1 percent at $91.8 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures were also trading 1.3 percent lower at $84.4 per barrel.
    Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 started the session lower on Thursday amid negative global cues.
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    gold pricesilver price

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng