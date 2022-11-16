    English
    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    Homemarket Newscommodities News

    Gold prices today: Yellow metal prices crosses Rs 53,000 as dollar falls

    Gold prices today: Yellow metal prices crosses Rs 53,000 as dollar falls

    Gold prices today: Yellow metal prices crosses Rs 53,000 as dollar falls
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Gold price today, November 16: On MCX, yellow metal prices hiked by nearly 0.6 percent to touch Rs 53,070 per 10 grams on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Silver prices also gained by over 0.1 percent and were trading at Rs 62,277 per kg.

    Domestic gold prices surged again on Wednesday as the dollar slumped after US President Joe Biden's remarks seemed to have calmed investors worried about an explosion in Poland.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Jet Airways’ re-launch: Standoff over PF and gratuity dues

    Jet Airways’ re-launch: Standoff over PF and gratuity dues

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Metaverse impact on Asian GDP could hit $1.4 trillion by 2035: Deloitte

    Metaverse impact on Asian GDP could hit $1.4 trillion by 2035: Deloitte

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Amazon employees on the edge as rumours of these teams getting axed spread on social media apps

    Amazon employees on the edge as rumours of these teams getting axed spread on social media apps

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    How did pharma companies fare in US in the September quarter

    How did pharma companies fare in US in the September quarter

    IST3 Min(s) Read


    On MCX, yellow metal prices hiked by nearly 0.6 percent to touch Rs 53,070 per 10 grams on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Silver prices also gained by over 0.1 percent and were trading at Rs 62,277 per kg. Globally, Spot gold was down 0.3 percent at $1,772.95 per ounce, as of 0714 GMT, after hitting its highest since August 15 on Tuesday.
    Catch latest market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog
    The gain in metal prices same as US Dollar Index Futures slumped by 0.25 percent to 106.025 around 2:45 pm. In initial trade, the dollar index was trading marginally higher at 106.3. With this, the rupee had depreciated by 29 paise to 81.39 vs US dollar.
    The gain in metal prices was also supported by a drop in crude oil prices on Wednesday. Brent crude futures were down 0.6 percent at $93.2 per barrel in the early trade. WTI futures were also trading 0.8 percent lower at $86.2 per barrel.
    On Wednesday, Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 started the session lower on Wednesday before scaling to record high later in the trade.
    Late on Tuesday, an explosion was reported in Poland that killed two people. The United States and its NATO allies said they are investigating the blast, but early information suggests it may not have been caused by a missile fired from Russia, US President Joe Biden said. Russia had denied it was responsible.
    Biden's comments lifted sentiment in the wider financial markets, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rising more than 2 percent, Reuters reported.
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Gold Pricessilver price

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng