By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Gold prices today, November 1: On MCX, yellow metal prices were down 0.05 percent and touched Rs 50,297 per 10 grams on Tuesday.

Domestic gold prices edged lower on Tuesday as the dollar held firm in initial trade ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy meeting, where the central bank is likely to deliver another oversized interest rate hike.

On MCX, yellow metal prices were down 0.05 percent and touched Rs 50,297 per 10 grams on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Silver metal prices were up nearly 1 percent at Rs 58,223.00 per Kg. On the global front, Spot gold was listless at $1,633.69 per ounce, as of 0059 GMT, having earlier touched its lowest level since October 2.

The dollar index was steady after rising 0.8 percent overnight, hurting gold's appeal for overseas buyers. Around 10 am, the US Dollar Index Futures was down just 0.22 percent at 111.183. With this, the rupee opened higher at 82.73 against the dollar on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, oil prices rose on Tuesday. Brent crude for January delivery rose 73 cents, or 0.8 percent, to $93.54 a barrel at 0406 GMT. The December contract expired on Monday at $94.83 a barrel, down 1 percent.

Besides, Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 made a gap-up start on Tuesday mirroring positive moves elsewhere around the globe.

(With inputs from Reuters)