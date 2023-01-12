Gold prices today: Yellow metal rates jump by Rs 115 to touch Rs 55,800

Gold prices today, January 12: On MCX, gold prices rose by 0.21 percent or Rs 117 to Rs 55,810 per 10 grams.

Domestic gold prices were up on Thursday, supported by a softer dollar, while market participants awaited key US inflation data that could influence the Federal Reserve's policy path.

On MCX, gold prices rose by 0.21 percent or Rs 117 to Rs 55,810 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, Silver prices hiked by Rs 564 to Rs 68,537 per kg. Globally, Spot gold was up 0.4 percent to $1,883.95 per ounce, as of 0309 GMT.

The dollar index dipped 0.1 percent in the early trade. A weaker dollar makes greenback-priced bullion more appealing to other currency holders. Around 2 pm, the US Dollar Index Futures was up by 0.05 percent to 102.985.

With this, the rupee fell by three paise from its previous close on Thursday to 81.61 vs dollar.

Crude oil prices jumped three percent overnight amid optimism as China's demand outlook improves and supply concerns amid sanctions on Russia. Brent crude futures were trading flat at $82.7 per barrel at the last count.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened flat on Thursday amid positive cues from global markets.