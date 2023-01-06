English
Gold prices today: Yellow metal gains Rs 100 to nearly Rs 55,400 per 10 gram

Jan 6, 2023

Gold prices today, January 6: On MCX, gold prices were up by over Rs 100 to touch Rs 55,400 per 10 gram — slightly lower than the lifetime high.

Domestic gold prices edged higher for the fifth consecutive day on Friday with investors keenly awaiting key US jobs report to gauge the Federal Reserve's rate-hike stance.

On MCX, gold prices were up by over Rs 100 to touch Rs 55,400 per 10 gram — slightly lower than the lifetime high. Meanwhile, Silver rates increased by Rs 380 to Rs 68,460 per kg on Friday. GLobally, Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at $1,836.59 per ounce, as of 0534 GMT.
Catch market highlights with CNBC-TV18.com's blog
"Gold prices have been finding its way higher since November as bullish bets in dollar and yields unwind. For 2023, gold prices may continue to draw in buyers but it might face some risk from hawkish pushback from policymakers," IG Market strategist Yeap Jun Rong was quoted by Reuters as saying.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.03 per cent to 105.07. Around 12 pm, US Dollar Index Futures - Mar 23 was reeling 0.1 percent higher at 104.983.
With this, the rupee opened nearly flat vs dollar on Friday, amid jump in global crude oil benchmarks. Crude oil prices jumped on Friday, rebounding after marking the worst yearly start in three decades and adding on to the gains from the previous session.
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened nearly flat on Friday.
