Gold prices today, January 5: On MCX, gold prices were up by over Rs 15 at Rs 55783 per 10, while the Silver rates increased by Rs 32 to Rs 69,350 per kg.

Domestic gold prices extended their New Year's gains and were up for a fourth consecutive day, edging towards its all-time high. The hike came as market participants braced for US jobs data that could influence the Federal Reserve's policy trajectory.

On MCX, gold prices were up by over Rs 15 at Rs 55,783 per 10gm, while the Silver rates increased by Rs 32 to Rs 69,350 per kg. Globally, Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,856.11 per ounce, as of 0302 GMT, after hitting a near seven-month high in the previous session.

In August 2020, gold had hit highs of Rs 56,200 amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The dollar index eased 0.1 percent, making greenback-priced bullion more attractive for overseas investors. Around 12 pm, US Dollar Index Futures - Mar 23 was down marginally to 104.017. With this, the rupee rose to 82.77 vs the dollar on Thursday, amid steadiness in dollar index and jump in global crude oil benchmarks.

Crude oil prices jumped on Thursday, rebounding after marking the worst yearly start in three decades. The commodity prices opened more than nine percent lower in 2023. Brent crude futures were nearly one percent up at $78.6 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures jumped 1.2 percent to $73.7 per barrel at the last count.

Besides, Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened higher on Thursday.