English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newscommodities News

Gold prices today: Yellow metal gains for 4th consecutive day, edges close to all time high

Gold prices today: Yellow metal gains for 4th consecutive day, edges close to all-time high

Gold prices today: Yellow metal gains for 4th consecutive day, edges close to all-time high
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 5, 2023 1:09:24 PM IST (Published)

Gold prices today, January 5: On MCX, gold prices were up by over Rs 15 at Rs 55783 per 10, while the Silver rates increased by Rs 32 to Rs 69,350 per kg.

Domestic gold prices extended their New Year's gains and were up for a fourth consecutive day, edging towards its all-time high. The hike came as market participants braced for US jobs data that could influence the Federal Reserve's policy trajectory.

Recommended Articles

View All
Jobs 2023: Non-tech, 5G-fuelled telecom to dominate hiring

Jobs 2023: Non-tech, 5G-fuelled telecom to dominate hiring

IST7 Min(s) Read

No surge pricing or cancellations — how Metroride simplified your daily commute

No surge pricing or cancellations — how Metroride simplified your daily commute

IST3 Min(s) Read

Maternity health insurance — what is covered, waiting period, tax benefits

Maternity health insurance — what is covered, waiting period, tax benefits

IST4 Min(s) Read

Jet Airways revival plan takes an interesting turn even as uncertainty over relaunch continues

Jet Airways revival plan takes an interesting turn even as uncertainty over relaunch continues

IST2 Min(s) Read


On MCX, gold prices were up by over Rs 15 at Rs 55,783 per 10gm, while the Silver rates increased by Rs 32 to Rs 69,350 per kg. Globally, Spot gold was up 0.1 percent at $1,856.11 per ounce, as of 0302 GMT, after hitting a near seven-month high in the previous session.
In August 2020, gold had hit highs of Rs 56,200 amid the COVID-19 crisis.
Catch latest market updates with CNBC-TV18.com's blog
The dollar index eased 0.1 percent, making greenback-priced bullion more attractive for overseas investors. Around 12 pm, US Dollar Index Futures - Mar 23 was down marginally to 104.017. With this, the rupee rose to 82.77 vs the dollar on Thursday, amid steadiness in dollar index and jump in global crude oil benchmarks.
Crude oil prices jumped on Thursday, rebounding after marking the worst yearly start in three decades. The commodity prices opened more than nine percent lower in 2023. Brent crude futures were nearly one percent up at $78.6 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures jumped 1.2 percent to $73.7 per barrel at the last count.
Besides, Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened higher on Thursday.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

gold priceGold Pricessilver price

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X