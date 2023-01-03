Domestic gold prices rose to over two-year high on Tuesday as investors globally await minutes from the US Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting for more cues on its rate-hike path. On MXC, the gold prices were up by nearly 0.7 percent at an intraday high of Rs 55,570 per 10 grams.

Meanwhile, Silver prices were up by nearly Rs 980 to Rs 70,552 per kg. Globally, Spot gold was up 1 percent to $1,841.99 per ounce as of 0612 GMT in thin trading.

The hike in metal prices came even as the dollar edged higher by 1.11 percent to 104.420. The rupee was little changed to the US currency on Tuesday, tracking a muted dollar. The rupee was at 82.76 per dollar at 10:40 am, against its previous close of 82.7375 - as crude oil price retreated from its elevated levels.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.30 per cent to USD 85.65 per barrel on Tuesday, PTI reported.

Oil prices slid on Monday from their highest levels in a month on a stronger dollar and after the head of the International Monetary Fund warned of a tougher 2023 as major economies experience weakening activity.