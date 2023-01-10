English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newscommodities News

Gold prices today: Yellow metal rates cool slightly amid choppy trade

Gold prices today: Yellow metal rates cool slightly amid choppy trade

Gold prices today: Yellow metal rates cool slightly amid choppy trade
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 10, 2023 2:03:21 PM IST (Published)

Domestic gold prices remained slightly up for the seventh consecutive day amid choppy trade on Tuesday as a weak dollar's boost was offset by Federal Reserve officials reiterating their aggressive stance against inflation.

Recommended Articles

View All
Private investments in India doubled every quarter in Apr-Dec on government initiatives, shows CMIE data

Private investments in India doubled every quarter in Apr-Dec on government initiatives, shows CMIE data

IST3 Min(s) Read

After all the hookups, Tinder wants to redefine the relationship

After all the hookups, Tinder wants to redefine the relationship

IST6 Min(s) Read

Auto Expo 2023 | Why are some major automakers skipping the Indian Motor Show

Auto Expo 2023 | Why are some major automakers skipping the Indian Motor Show

IST4 Min(s) Read

UGC rules on foreign university campuses in India raise more questions than answers

UGC rules on foreign university campuses in India raise more questions than answers

IST8 Min(s) Read


On MCX, gold prices were up by nearly 0.1 percent to touch Rs 55,903 per gram. Meanwhile, Silver was down by Rs 360 to Rs 68,540 per kg. Globally, Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,870.45 per ounce by 1:48 pm ET (1848 GMT).
The dollar was near its lowest in seven months, making gold cheaper for overseas buyers early Tuesday. Around 1:30 pm, US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.25 percent at 103.010. With this, the rupee jumped nine paise to open at 82.27 vs the dollar on Tuesday as global crude oil prices eased.
Oil prices were little changed on Tuesday as traders awaited clarity on the US Federal Reserve's plans for rate hikes to gauge the impact on the economy and fuel demand. Brent crude futures were 0.5 percent down at $79.3 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures jumped 0.3 percent to $74.4 per barrel at the last count.
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened higher on Tuesday, mirroring gains across global markets.

Gold prices today: Yellow metal rates cool slightly amid choppy trade

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

gold priceGold Pricessilver price

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X