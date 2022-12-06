Gold prices today, December 6: On MCX, yellow metal prices reeled 0.25 percent higher at Rs 53,640 per 10 grams around 12 pm on Tuesday.
Domestic gold prices rose on Tuesday after remaining mostly flat a day earlier. Gold prices edged up with a slight pullback in the US dollar, which makes the greenback-priced bullion less expensive for buyers holding other currencies.
Recommended ArticlesView All
A look back at wild November: The biggest winners and losers
IST7 Min(s) Read
'Elephant in the room' — Finance Minister red-flags gold smuggling
IST2 Min(s) Read
On MCX, yellow metal prices reeled 0.25 percent higher at Rs 53,640 per 10 grams around 12 pm on Tuesday. Meanwhile, silver rates were up nearly 0.6 percent at Rs 65,549 per kg. Globally, spot gold was up 0.4 percent at $1,775.69 per ounce as of 0224 GMT.
The dollar index was down 0.2 percent in early trade. However, US Dollar Index Futures 0.11 percent, touching 105.358 around 12 pm. With this, the rupee opened 15 paise lower from its previous close at 81.94 versus the US dollar on Tuesday.
On Tuesday, global crude oil benchmarks rose after a G7 price cap on Russian seaborne oil came into force on Monday on top of a European Union embargo on imports of Russian crude by sea. Brent crude futures were up by 0.70 percent at $83.27 per barrel at the last count.
Also, Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 started the session lower on Tuesday amid weak global cues ahead of the RBI's MPC meet outcome.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!