Gold prices today: Yellow metal rates unchanged as dollar hits new low

Gold prices today, December 5: On MCX, the yellow metal prices were remained steady after opening higher in early trade. The rates were unchanged at Rs 53,265 per 10 grams.

Domestic gold prices were flat on Monday as the dollar moved negligibly after more Chinese cities relaxed COVID-19 restrictions over the weekend.

On MCX, the yellow metal prices remained steady after opening higher in early trade. The rates were unchanged at Rs 53,265 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, Silver prices were nearly a percent higher at Rs 65,624 per kg. Globally, gold prices hit a five-month high as the dollar edged lower.

The dollar index was down 0.4 percent at a more than five-month low, Reuters reported. A weaker dollar makes greenback-priced bullion cheaper for overseas buyers. Around 12:30 am on Monday, the US Dollar Index Futures was trading 0.12 percent lower at 104.360. Amid this, the rupee slipped 20 paise to 81.43 against US dollar after opening higher.

Crude oil prices rose on Friday, reversing losses from the previous session. Brent crude futures rose 0.2 percent to $87.1 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures extended gains, rising 0.2 percent to $81.3 per barrel at the last count.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 started Monday's session mixed. The headline indices ended in the red, halting an eight-day gaining streak on Friday.