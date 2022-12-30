Gold prices today, December 30: On MCX, gold prices increased by more than Rs 65, to touch the cost of Rs 55,037.00 , around 11:45 am.

Domestic gold prices gained after inching lower in early trade on Friday as the dollar fluctuated amid choppy trade. Meanwhile, aggressive rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve dented the non-yielding bullion's appeal.

On MCX, gold prices increased by more than Rs 65, to touch the cost of Rs 55,037.00 , around 11:45 am. Meanwhile, Silver rates hiked by 0.15 percent to Rs 69,875 per kg. Globally, Spot gold was up 0.2 percent to $1,818.64 per ounce as of 0309 GMT.

The choppy trade was supported by fluctuations in the dollar. Around 11:45 am, the US Dollar Index Futures was up by 0.2 percent at 103.802. With this, the rupee rose by two paise vs dollar on Friday amid the rise in global crude oil benchmarks and a fall in the value of the greenback against a basket of six peers.

Crude oil prices rose on Friday. The commodity is on track to post a second straight annual gain. 2022 was marked by tight supply due to the Russia-Ukraine war and weak demand due to COVID-19 in China. Brent crude futures were trading 0.2 percent higher at $83.3 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures, however, fell 0.1 percent to $78.4 per barrel at the last count.

The Sensex and Nifty started Friday's session higher. Today, December 30, is the last trading day of the year.