Gold prices today: Yellow metal prices inch lower pressured by uptick in US dollar

Dec 28, 2022

Gold prices today, December 28: On MCX, the gold prices were down by Rs 86 to 54911 per 10 grams.

Domestic gold prices edged lower on Friday, pressured by an uptick in the US dollar, but prices moved in a tight range in subdued trading due to the lack of any fresh triggers. On MCX, the gold prices were cut by Rs 86 to 54911 per 10 grams.

Meanwhile, Silver was down by Rs 19 to Rs 69,782 per kg. Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,811.20 per ounce as of 0248 GMT US.
Catch market highlights with CNBC-TV18.com's blog
The dollar index edged up 0.1 percent, making greenback-priced gold more expensive for overseas buyers, while benchmark 10-year yields slipped from the over one-month highs hit in the previous session. Around 11 am, US Dollar Index Futures - Mar 23 was 0.06 higher at 103.953.
With an uptick in the US dollar, the rupee remained unchanged and opened at 82.84 vs the US dollar on Wednesday amid a jump in global crude oil benchmarks.
Crude oil prices gained on Wednesday as markets were optimistic about fuel demand recovery as China continues to ease its COVID-19 restrictions. Brent crude futures jumped 0.22 percent to $84.87 per barrel at the last count.
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened Wednesday's session with minor cuts amid cues from global markets.
