Gold prices today: Yellow metal gains Rs 80 as dollar slumps marginally

Gold prices today, December 23: On MCX, gold prices were up by nearly Rs 80, to Rs 54,600 per 10 grams.

Domestic gold prices gained on Friday amid sliding dollar as cautious traders awaited economic data due later in the day to gauge the Federal Reserve's rate hike stance.

On MCX, gold prices were up by nearly Rs 80, to Rs 54,600 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, Silver rates also hiked by over Rs 500 to Rs 6,9032 per kg. Globally, Spot gold was little changed at $1,792.80 per ounce as of 0238 GMT.

The gain in metal prices come as dollar slumped marginally. Around 2 pm, US Dollar Index Futures was 0.01 percent down at 104.007. With this, the rupee depreciated to 82.80 vs the US dollar amid jump in global crude oil benchmarks.

Crude oil prices gained on Friday for the fifth straight session amid fall in Russian exports. US storm impact on transport fuel demand also pushed the benchmarks higher. Brent crude futures jumped 1.6 percent to $82.2 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures too rose 1.2 percent to $78.4 per barrel at the last count.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 started Friday's session lower tracing weak global cues.