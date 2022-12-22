Gold prices today, December 22: On MCX, gold prices were down by nearly Rs 100 to touch Rs 54,976 per 10 grams on Thursday.

Domestic gold prices dropped on Thursday, supported by a softer dollar in holiday-thinned trading, while market participants awaited economic data for further direction. On MCX, gold prices were down by nearly Rs 100 to touch Rs 54,976 per 10 grams on Thursday. Meanwhile, Silver rates were down by Rs 440 to Rs 69,270 per kg.

Globally, Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,819.19 per ounce as of 0540 GMT.

The drop in metal prices came as dollar index was down marginally, making gold cheaper for holders of other currencies. Around 12:15 pm, the US Dollar Index Futures was hovering at 103.530.

Crude oil prices gained on Thursday for the fourth straight session amid US crude, heating oil and jet fuel stocks seen tight. Brent crude futures rose 0.4 percent to $82.6 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures too rose 0.4 percent to $78.6 per barrel at the last count.

Besides, Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 started Thursday's session higher tracing global cues.