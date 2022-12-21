Homemarket newscommodities news

Gold prices today: Yellow metal rates up by Rs 87, Silver gains amid choppy trade

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 21, 2022 2:04:40 PM IST (Published)

Gold prices today, December 21: On MCX, gold prices surged by Rs 87 to Rs 54,985 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, Silver prices gained Rs 79 to touch Rs 69,721 per kg on Wednesday.

