Domestic gold prices jumped on Wednesday after sliding lower in the early trade as the dollar regained some ground, making greenback-priced bullion more expensive for overseas buyers. On MCX, gold prices surged by Rs 87 to Rs 54,985 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, Silver prices gained Rs 79 to touch Rs 69,721 per kg on Wednesday.

Globally, Spot gold fell 0.2 percent at $1,814.74 per ounce as of 0330 GMT, after rising more than 1 percent on Tuesday.

The dollar index edged up 0.1 percent, after falling in last session. Around 1:45 pm, US Dollar Index Futures was hovering at 103.605. With this, the rupee also remained unchanged amid rise in crude oil benchmarks. Rupee appreciated to 82.75 vs the US dollar on Wednesday.

Crude oil prices gained on Wednesday amid slip in US crude oil stocks. Brent crude futures rose 0.7 percent to $80.3 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures too rose 0.3 percent to $76.5 per barrel at the last count.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened in the green on Wednesday tracing global cues.