Homemarket Newscommodities Newsgold prices today december 19 silver prices dollar eases rupee crude oil 15452491.htm

Gold prices today: Yellow metal prices gain, Silver jumps as dollar eases
By CNBCTV18.com Dec 19, 2022 12:54:44 PM IST (Published)

Gold prices today, December 19: On MCX, gold prices increased by Rs 67 to Rs 54,367 per 10 grams on Monday.

Domestic gold prices jumped on Monday as the dollar eased amid prospects of further interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve next year. On MCX, gold prices increased by Rs 67 to Rs 54,367 per 10 grams on Monday. Meanwhile, Silver prices gained Rs 83 and mounted to Rs 67,733 per kg.

Globally, Spot gold held its ground at $1,792.19 per ounce, as of 0505 GMT.
The dollar index dipped 0.1 percent early Monday. A weaker greenback makes bullion more attractive to holders of other currencies. Around 12 pm, US Dollar Index Futures was down by nearly 0.25 percent at 104.085. With this, the rupee appreciated to 82.81 vs dollar.
Catch latest market updates with CNBC-TV18.com's blog
Crude oil prices gained on Monday, after a weak session on Friday, amid optimism about China's oil demand recovery. Brent crude futures rose 1.1 percent to $79.9 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures too rose 1.1 percent to $75.3 per barrel at the last count.
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened in the green on Monday tracing global cues.
