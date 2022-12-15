English
Gold prices today: Yellow metal rates fall, Silver gains after US Fed hikes interest rates

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 15, 2022 1:37:41 PM IST (Updated)

Gold prices today, December 15: On MCX, the gold prices were down 0.63 percent (by 346) to Rs 54,328per 10 grams.

The domestic gold prices inched lower on Thursday after achieving an eight-month high rate a day earlier. The drop in prices was supported by gains in the dollar after the Federal Open Market Committee raised its benchmark rate by 50 basis points to a 4.25 percent to 4.5 percent target range.

On MCX, the gold prices were down 0.63 percent (by 346) to Rs 54,328per 10 grams. Meanwhile, Silver was down nearly 2 percent to Rs 67,960 per kg. Comming to global rates, Spot gold slipped 0.7 percent to $1,794.22 per ounce, as of 0345 GMT, retreating further from a more than five-month high scaled on Tuesday.
Around 12:45 pm on Thursday, the US Dollar Index Futures - Mar 23 was up nearly 0.1 percent at 103.510. With this, the rupee fell by 17 paise from its previous close at 82.46 on Wednesday.
Crude oil prices also fell marginally in the early hours on Thursday. Brent crude futures rose 0.6 percent to $82.1 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures too rose and were trading 0.7 percent higher at $76.6 per barrel at the last count.
Catch the market highlights with CNBC-TV18.com's blog
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 started flat on Thursday tracking largely negative cues across global markets.
Fed chair Jerome Powell said earlier the Federal Reserve is not close to ending its anti-inflation campaign of interest-rate increases as officials signaled borrowing costs will head higher than investors expect next year.
gold pricesilver price