Gold prices today, December 13: On MCX, the gold prices were up by Rs 29 to Rs 54,161 per 10 grams.

The domestic gold prices gained on Tuesday as the dollar inched lower, although prices moved in a tight range as investors maintained caution ahead of US inflation data and the Federal Reserve's policy decision.

On MCX, the gold prices were up by Rs 29 to Rs 54,161 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, Silver rates hiked by Rs 400 to 68,186 per kg. Globbaly, Spot gold gained 0.3 percent to $1,785.78 per ounce, as of 0302 GMT.

The gains in metal prices were supported by a softer dollar. Around 11 am on Tuesday, US Dollar Index Futures - Mar 23 were 0.15 percent lower at 104.605.

"The Fed is expected to slow the pace of interest rate hikes, although officials have said they are likely to remain restrictive for some time. A weak inflation print could see that period become shorter than expected," ANZ was qupted by Reuters as saying in a note.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened higher on Tuesday tracking largely positive cues across global markets.