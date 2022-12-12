Gold prices today: Yellow metal rates drop by over Rs 130 as dollar gains

Gold prices today, December 12: On MCX, the gold prices were nearly 0.2 percent (by Rs 132) down to Rs 54163 per 10 grams on Monday.

Domestic gold prices were down early Monday as the dollar inched higher while investors readied for the key US inflation data and the Federal Reserve's rate-hike verdict due this week. On MCX, the gold prices were nearly 0.2 percent (by Rs 132) down to Rs 54163 per 10 grams on Monday. Similarly, Silver was down by nearly Rs 150, touching Rs 67889 per kg.

Globally, Spot gold slipped 0.5 percent to $1,786.95 per ounce, as of 0510 GMT.

The drop in metal prices were witnessed at the dollar gained in the early trade. Around 11 am, the US Dollar Index Futures - Mar 23 was up nearly 0.3 percent at 104.815. With this, the rupee depreciated by 33 paise from its previous close vs dollar to 82.60 on Monday.

Crude oil prices rose on Monday as a key Canada-United States crude pipeline stayed shut while Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to cut production in retaliation against a Western price cap on Russian oil exports. Brent crude futures rose 0.5 percent to $76.5 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures too rose and were trading 0.7 percent higher at $71.5 per barrel at the last count.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened lower on Monday tracking largely negative cues across global markets.