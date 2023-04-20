In recent times, gold prices have seen a significant surge, making it an exciting time for investors who are keen on investing in this precious metal. Over the past year, gold prices in India have seen an increase of 19 percent, and as of April 2023, it is trading at Rs 60,400 per 10 grams. The recent surge has seen gold hit a record high of Rs 61,399 per 10 gm in March 2023. Additionally, silver prices are also trading at a one-year high — at Rs 76,000 per kg.

Somsundaram PR, India MD at World Gold Council, believes that the high prices of gold are keeping consumers on the sidelines. However, experts say that this is an opportune time to invest in gold as prices are likely to go even higher. With such an optimistic outlook, investors are left wondering what steps they can take to invest in this precious metal.

According to Somsundaram, one option is to invest in Sovereign Gold Bonds — government-issued securities that offer a fixed interest rate of 2.5 percent per annum. The bonds also have a tenure of eight years, with an exit option available after five years. Additionally, investors can use these bonds as collateral for loans.

Investing in Sovereign Gold Bonds provides an opportunity for investors to invest in gold without having to physically own the metal. This can be a convenient option for those who do not want to store physical gold or are looking for a long-term investment. However, it is important to note that the value of these bonds may fluctuate depending on the market conditions.