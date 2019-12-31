Commodities
Gold prices steady, set for best year since 2010
Updated : December 31, 2019 07:23 AM IST
Gold prices are set to post their best year since 2010, having gained about 18 percent, mainly driven by a tariff war between the world’s two largest economies and quantitative easing by major central banks.
Spot gold was little changed at $1,515.23 per ounce by 0044 GMT.
Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.1 percent to$17.93 per ounce, while platinum gained 0.4 percent to $961.27 and palladium edged up 0.1 percent at $1,907.66 per ounce.
