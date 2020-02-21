Commodities Gold prices set for best week in over a month as virus rapidly spreads Updated : February 21, 2020 12:18 PM IST For the week, prices have risen 2.5 percent so far and were set to post their biggest weekly percentage gain since January 3. Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, rose 0.25 percent to 933.94 tonnes on Thursday, its highest since November 2016. China cut the benchmark lending rate on Thursday to soften the virus' impact on its economy and is likely to roll out more measures.