#TelecomAGRDues#Coronavirus#Budget2020
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Commodities
Commodities

Gold prices set for best week in over a month as virus rapidly spreads

Updated : February 21, 2020 12:18 PM IST

For the week, prices have risen 2.5 percent so far and were set to post their biggest weekly percentage gain since January 3.
Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, rose 0.25 percent to 933.94 tonnes on Thursday, its highest since November 2016.
China cut the benchmark lending rate on Thursday to soften the virus' impact on its economy and is likely to roll out more measures.
Gold prices set for best week in over a month as virus rapidly spreads

You May Also Like

Paytm Payments Bank partners with Ola, Uber to issue FASTags to 1 lakh drivers

Paytm Payments Bank partners with Ola, Uber to issue FASTags to 1 lakh drivers

GST officers send demand notices to firms for as low as Rs 2, says report

GST officers send demand notices to firms for as low as Rs 2, says report

SAP temporarily closes India offices after two employees tested positive for H1N1 virus

SAP temporarily closes India offices after two employees tested positive for H1N1 virus

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement