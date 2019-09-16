Commodities
Gold prices rise over 1% on global cues
Updated : September 16, 2019 11:40 AM IST
October gold futures on MCX were trading 1.3 pecent up at Rs 38,015 per 10 gram, but still down from the record high of Rs 39,885.
Global gold prices jumped 1 percent as an attack on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities dented risk appetite.
