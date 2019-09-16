#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Commodities
Commodities
Powered by:

Gold prices rise over 1% on global cues

Updated : September 16, 2019 11:40 AM IST

October gold futures on MCX were trading 1.3 pecent up at Rs 38,015 per 10 gram, but still down from the record high of Rs 39,885.
Global gold prices jumped 1 percent as an attack on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities dented risk appetite.
Gold prices rise over 1% on global cues
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Gold prices rise over 1% on global cues

Gold prices rise over 1% on global cues

UP to build $1 trillion economy with help from IIM-Lucknow, says CM Adityanath

UP to build $1 trillion economy with help from IIM-Lucknow, says CM Adityanath

CNBC-TV18 Markets This Week: Sensex, Nifty end over 1% higher, Yes Bank top gainer, ZEEL top loser

CNBC-TV18 Markets This Week: Sensex, Nifty end over 1% higher, Yes Bank top gainer, ZEEL top loser

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV