Gold prices remain resilient — experts recommend strategic accumulation

According to Pritam Patnaik, Head of Commodities at Axis Securities, the spot price of gold at $1,950 per ounce provides a significant level of support. In terms of the Indian rupee, he identifies Rs 59,500 as a strong support level. If this level is breached, Kedia anticipates further downward movement towards Rs 59,000.

Metal prices are reeling under pressure, setting off concerns of slow economic growth. Demand from China has fallen and investors await a stimulus to return.

Meanwhile, the US dollar index is at 7-week high while uncertainty on US debt ceiling continues. The US Fed's June meeting will be watched closely.

Gold, on the other hand, has emerged as an outlier, as its prices still hold ground. The global banking crisis, US debt ceiling, and massive layoffs are coming in as support for gold prices.

Kunal Shah, Head of Commodities at Nirmal Bang, believes that gold is currently in a consolidation phase and that a significant trigger is needed to drive its price. He suggests that this trigger could come from weak economic data in the US or from other parts of the world experiencing weakness. Despite a correction in the gold market, Shah sees limited downside from its current levels. Shah suggests that accumulating gold in the range of $1,950-1,940 per ounce is favorable

Shah said, “This kind of downside should be used as a buying opportunity for gold. Rs 59,500 and 59,400 remain good levels to rebuild your long positions. And again, you can see gold during the second half, testing levels of 61,000-61,500 conservatively.”

He advises investors to take advantage of any price falls and position themselves accordingly, as he expects potential rewards in the later part of the year.

However, maintaining the support at Rs 59,500 could result in a rebound for gold towards the Rs 60,000 mark. Patnaik holds a long-term bullish view on gold and suggests buying at the mentioned support level if it is reached. His analysis highlights the importance of these key levels in determining the future direction of gold prices.

