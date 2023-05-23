Gold prices remain resilient — experts recommend strategic accumulation

According to Pritam Patnaik, Head of Commodities at Axis Securities, the spot price of gold at $1,950 per ounce provides a significant level of support. In terms of the Indian rupee, he identifies Rs 59,500 as a strong support level. If this level is breached, Kedia anticipates further downward movement towards Rs 59,000.

Metal prices are reeling under pressure, setting off concerns of slow economic growth. Demand from China has fallen and investors await a stimulus to return.

Live Tv

Loading...

Meanwhile, the US dollar index is at 7-week high while uncertainty on US debt ceiling continues. The US Fed's June meeting will be watched closely.

Gold, on the other hand, has emerged as an outlier, as its prices still hold ground. The global banking crisis, US debt ceiling, and massive layoffs are coming in as support for gold prices.