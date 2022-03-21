Gold prices remain flat as Russia-Ukraine war continues

Gold prices were flat on Monday even as the Russia-Ukraine war continue to rage. The yellow metal hovered near a two-week low it hit last week despite the US Federal Reserve's aggressive measures to combat inflation

Spot gold was flat at $1,921.80 per ounce by 0113 GMT, after touching its lowest since February 28 at $1,894.70 last week. US gold futures was trading 0.3 percent down at $1,923.90.

The metal, which is considered to be a safe-haven investment, didn't react to the crisis in Ukraine. The war continued as Ukraine refused to accept the proposal of Russia to surrender in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol. According to the latest reports, Mariupol residents were trapped with little food, water and power despite attempts at peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in the previous week.

Two of Fed's most hawkish policymakers said on Friday the central bank needed to take more aggressive steps to combat inflation. The Fed raised its benchmark overnight interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point and forecast an aggressive plan to push borrowing costs to restrictive levels next year. Higher interest rates tend to raise the opportunity cost of holding non-interest paying gold.

Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, rose 0.8 percent to 1,082.44 tonnes on Friday — a high since March 2021.

Elevated domestic prices dimmed retail appetite for physical gold in India last week, while a resurgence in COVID-19 cases prompted dealers in China and Hong Kong to offer discounts.

On the other hand, Palladium, which is used by automakers in catalytic converters to curb emissions, rose 1.6 percent to $2,529.72 per ounce. The auto-catalyst metal hit a record high of $3,440.76 on March 7, driven by fears of supply disruptions from top producer Russia. Spot silver was up 0.2 percent to $25.00 per ounce, while platinum rose 0.7 percent to $1,029.21.